Golikova proposed to extend the validity of the certificate for those who have been ill for up to 1 year

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Tatyana Golikova proposed to extend the validity of the certificate for those who have had coronavirus from 6 months to 1 year. She said this at a government meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The head of state supported the proposal.

Also, the deputy head of the Cabinet of Ministers said that the share of re-ill COVID-19 in Russia amounted to 0.74% of their total. According to her, 33 regions of the Russian Federation have already shown a decrease in coronavirus. The most significant was noted in Moscow, Moscow region and St. Petersburg. “The biggest decline is 35.3%,” Golikova said. Moreover, Moscow and the Lipetsk region are close to achieving herd immunity from COVID-19 at 80%.

Regions with a high proportion of community-acquired pneumonia are of serious concern, as this indicates late referral of patients to medical organizations. And this situation is observed in Adygea, North Ossetia-Alania, Mari El, as well as the Belgorod and Kaluga regions, Golikova noted.

In addition, the average Russian incidence of COVID-19 has been exceeded in five regions. We are talking about the Novgorod, Amur, Tomsk regions, as well as the Khabarovsk Territory and the Republic of Crimea.