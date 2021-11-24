Golikova urged to extend the validity of certificates for COVID-19 patients | News | News

The validity of the coronavirus vaccination certificate for those who have been ill should be increased from six months to a year. This was announced on November 24 by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with members of the government.

“We, together with our scientists, experts in the field of immunization, taking into account the results of domestic and international studies, discussed in detail the issue of the most optimal timing for re-vaccination after a previous illness and came to the conclusion that after the illness the certificate of the vaccinated for those who have recovered should be valid for one year. now it’s six months, ”said Golikova.

She noted that an appropriate decision can be made, since the proportion of those who have recovered from the coronavirus is 0.74%.

“We, like other countries, monitor those who have recovered and fell ill after vaccination and other consequences of the illness or vaccination. According to our monitoring, the share of recovered patients from the total number of recovered patients is 0.74%, ”Golikova said.

The head of state, in turn, supported this initiative.

Golikova also said that at the moment, herd immunity in Russia is 50.4%. The Deputy Prime Minister said that six regions were vaccinated with the first component from COVID-19 the required number of citizens to achieve herd immunity of 80%. Among them are the Moscow region, St. Petersburg, Sevastopol, the Republic of Tyva, Karelia, the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug.

In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister said that at the end of the past week, the increase in new cases of COVID-19 decreased by 6.1%. According to her, 33 Russian regions showed a decrease in coronavirus, the most significant – in St. Petersburg, Moscow and the Moscow region.

Russian authorities are urging residents to get vaccinated to protect their health and take care of their loved ones. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites of stopcoronavirus.rf and accessvsem.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeV Together. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.