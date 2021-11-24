Greens of Germany called new US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 unacceptable – Economy and business

BERLIN, November 24. / TASS /. The German Soyuz-90 / Greens party, which has so far opposed the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project and is expected to join the next German government, considers the new US sanctions against the gas pipeline unacceptable.

“The new US sanctions are unacceptable even for the opponents of Nord Stream 2,” Omid Nuripur, an expert on foreign policy of the Greens, told Reuters on Tuesday. what kind of friendship do they strive for if they impose sanctions against friends when they do business with a third party, “he said.” [“Северный поток – 2″] was and remains an erroneous German decision, but not an American [решением]”, – added Nuripur.

No such statements have been made by the Greens so far. At the same time, as expected, a coalition agreement will be presented on Wednesday, and in the next government of Germany, members of the party Annalena Berbock and Robert Habek may head the Foreign Ministry and the new Ministry of Economy and Climate, respectively.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a written statement that, in accordance with the requirements of the Protecting European Energy Security Act (PEESA) of 2019, the US Foreign Ministry submitted to Congress another report on the possible imposition of sanctions for work on the Nord Stream 2 project. According to the secretary of state, the report named two vessels and the Russian-linked structure Transadria, which are related to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Blinken did not specify the name of the second vessel mentioned in the report, which has not been published.

According to Bloomberg, we are talking about the Blue Ship, which was included in the list because it was involved “in the work on an almost completed pipeline, but no sanctions were imposed against it, as it belongs to a structure associated with the German government.” Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Blinken’s earlier statement, called the possible new US restrictions on Nord Stream 2 illegal.