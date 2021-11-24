Gryzlov announced the “degradation” of Kiev’s position on the situation in Donbass – RBK

Kiev is demonstrating a “clear and complete degradation” of its political position on the conflict in Donbass, said the plenipotentiary of Russia in the Contact Group for the settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine, Boris Gryzlov, reports TASS.

“The Ukrainian side has refused any work on agreeing with the Donbass a roadmap for a comprehensive political settlement of the conflict in accordance with the Minsk agreements,” Gryzlov said. Kiev, as noted by the plenipotentiary of Russia, insists on discussing an isolated law on special status.

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities ignored the remarks of Donetsk and Luhansk that Kiev does not want to conduct a dialogue on the parameters of special status prescribed by the Package of Measures since March 2015. In addition, Ukraine also rejected Russia’s recommendation to discuss the terms of “the future regime of coexistence of Ukraine and Donbass.”

“This is a clear and complete degradation of the political position of the Ukrainian authorities, who are really not ready to substantively negotiate with the other side of the conflict,” added Gryzlov.