Gwyneth Paltrow – The actress will no longer act in films

Hollywood celebrity, Iron Man and Better Top View star Gwyneth Paltrow has announced that she will no longer act in films.

The star shared this news during an online conversation with model Naomi Campbell. The actress admitted that for a long time she was a public person, but this brought her discomfort. And work on camera was not to her liking, although she starred in many films. Gwyneth said that this is one of the main factors in her rejection of further film career.

Although the celebrity admitted that she tries to never say “never” and admits that she will return to the big screens, especially if her husband, Brad Falchuk (American director and producer, – author’s note) asks her about it. The actress said that if her beloved writes the script for the film and asks her to star in it, she will agree.

The Iron Man star noted that in addition to growing her company Goop, she wants to devote herself to writing books.

Recall that 48-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow starred in many films, but most of all, viewers will remember her thanks to the role of Pepper Potts in the series of films of the Marvel Universe: “Iron Man”, “Iron Man 2”, “The Avengers”, “Iron Man 3”. Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The actress is the winner of such film awards as “Oscars”, “Golden Globes” and “Emmy”.

Earlier, the “Comments” edition reported that Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow appeared completely naked in front of fans on her birthday. The candid snapshot drew rave reviews on the social network Instagram.

