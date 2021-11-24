Half of Tajik migrants expelled from Russia returned under a new name

Almost half of the Tajik migrants expelled from Russia returned to the country under new names. After returning to their homeland, the workers declare that they have lost their passports and make new documents for themselves under a new name. In January 2021, the deadline for considering an application from citizens of Tajikistan to change their first and last name was reduced by law three times. This is described in the investigation of the Tajik service of Radio Liberty – Radio Ozodi.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Justice of Tajikistan, from 2014 to the first half of 2021 alone, over 235 thousand citizens changed their first and last names. Officials received more than $ 31 million in official fees alone. Justice Minister Muzaffara Ashuriyon explained this by the fact that Tajik officials are abandoning Russified names in favor of traditional ones. But officially there are only 19 thousand officials in Tajikistan.

The migration service of the Ministry of Labor, in turn, confirms that the surge in renaming may be associated with work in Russia. A spokesman for the service told Ozodi that the trend for migrants to change their personalities began about 14 years ago, when the Russian authorities began to deport Tajiks en masse for various violations. According to the migration service, by the end of 2020, more than 272 thousand citizens of the republic were deported from Russia.

The author of the investigation spoke with 12 citizens of Tajikistan who, having repeatedly changed their surnames, received new passports and then entered Russia with them. Among them there are those who have changed their documents up to four times in the last 5-6 years. All of them were forced to take this step in order to return to work after deportation. Human rights activist Karimjon Yorov says many migrants pay up to $ 500 in bribes for new documents. Thus, only the corruption income of the officials responsible for this can, according to a rough estimate, reach $ 67.5 million.