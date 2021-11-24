Halle Berry spotted on a date with her lover in a translucent blouse

Halle Berry’s romance with her boyfriend has been known for over a year

Halle Berry, 55, goes on dates with her boyfriend, 51-year-old musician Van Hunt. On the eve they got into the lenses of the paparazzi. Halle was wearing a rather interesting and stylish look, which was complemented by a translucent blouse from Dolce & Gabbana. The couple held a romantic meeting at the DGA theater in downtown Manhattan.

FOCUS on Google News. Subscribe – and always be in the know.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt on a date [+–]

Recall that Halle Berry spoke about her romance with Van Hunt last year. Before that, she was married to baseball player David Justin, singer Eric Bene and Olivier Martinez, from whom Hallie has an 8-year-old son, Maceo Robert Martinez. The actress also has a 13-year-old daughter Nala Ariel Aubrey from Gabriel Aubrey, her former common-law husband.

Halle Berry hid her new relationship from the public for a long time. She didn’t want to give the tabloids another reason for rumors. However, after making sure that Wang’s intentions are serious, she stopped hiding her feelings and began to appear more often in the world with a new lover.

As you know, Van Hunt has an adult son, Drake. He is also building a musical career.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt [+–]

The media reported that Wang appeared near Halle Berry during a difficult period in the life of the actress and was very supportive of her. The musician not only taught her to love, but made her love herself first of all.

Recently, the actress has often appeared in front of cameras in bright and candid images. For example, Halle Berry recently came to one of the TV shows in a revealing kimono dress with a snake belt and a plunging neckline. On The Jimmy Kimmel Show, she shared details about her new film, Punch, which she directed and stars as an MMA fighter.

We previously reported that Halle Berry showed subscribers romantic photos with her 51-year-old boyfriend.