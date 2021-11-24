Harvey Weinstein called Angelina Jolie’s accusations self-promoting

“It’s pretty clear to me that this is all about generating interest in her new book.” Producer Harvey Weinstein, sentenced to 23 years for sexual assault, said this through his assistants to TMZ, commenting on the recent accusations of harassment by Angelina Jolie.

Earlier in an interview with The Guardian, Jolie said that while working on the 1998 film The Vicissitudes of Love, Weinstein tried to stay alone in the room with her, which she now equates to an attempted rape. The actress said that she then warned her colleagues about the inclinations of the almighty cinematographer and even let her then husband Johnny Lee Miller know about the incident so that he would also spread this information.

However, Weinstein calls Jolie’s words “blatant lies and clickbait advertising”: “There has never been any harassment or attempted harassment. is the world harassing you? “

Meanwhile, just the other day, Angelina announced the release of a new book “Know your rights and stand up for them”, which she co-wrote with Amnesty International and human rights lawyer Geraldine Van Buuren – one of the first authors of the 1989 UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. The publication is intended for children; its goal is to arm them with the knowledge to safely fight injustice, Reuters notes.

In March 2020, a New York court sentenced a producer convicted of rape and forced oral sex to 23 years in prison. In October 2020, the Los Angeles prosecutor’s office brought new charges against Weinstein. Now he faces up to 140 years in prison.