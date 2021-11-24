he is 29, and he is a copy of her father in his youth











The new chosen star was the 29-year-old actor Austin Butler.

The 22-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis Lily-Rose began a relationship with a new boyfriend. The chosen model was 29-year-old Austin Butler, known for his roles in projects such as “They were confused in the hospital”, “The Carrie Diaries” and others. The couple was photographed on a weekend in London hugging at dinner. After that, the lovers were captured kissing on the banks of the river.









Lily-Rose Depp











Austin Butler





Lily-Rose’s previous romance lasted a year and a half. Her partner was actor Timothy Chalamet, with whom she starred in the movie “The King”. In the spring of this year, it became known about the separation of the stars, although information appeared in the media in the summer that they were ready to give the relationship another chance. More recently, Vanessa’s daughter Paradis and the Call Me By Your Name star announced the breakup.

Butler previously dated actress Vanessa Hudgens. The stars’ nine-year relationship ended late last year. The reasons for the separation are still unknown.

