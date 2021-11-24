he is 29, and he is a copy of her father in his youth

The new chosen star was the 29-year-old actor Austin Butler.
10/10 SLIDES
The 22-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis Lily-Rose began a relationship with a new boyfriend. The chosen model was 29-year-old Austin Butler, known for his roles in projects such as “They were confused in the hospital”, “The Carrie Diaries” and others. The couple was photographed on a weekend in London hugging at dinner. After that, the lovers were captured kissing on the banks of the river.
|
|
Lily-Rose’s previous romance lasted a year and a half. Her partner was actor Timothy Chalamet, with whom she starred in the movie “The King”. In the spring of this year, it became known about the separation of the stars, although information appeared in the media in the summer that they were ready to give the relationship another chance. More recently, Vanessa’s daughter Paradis and the Call Me By Your Name star announced the breakup.
Butler previously dated actress Vanessa Hudgens. The stars’ nine-year relationship ended late last year. The reasons for the separation are still unknown.
Subscribe to WMJ.ru pages on VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, Facebook, Instagram and Telegram!
Photo:
Read also:
40-year-old star of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” became a mom for the second time
It was – it was: how the bespectacled man from “Don’t be born beautiful” Artem Semakin became a brutal ladies’ man
For the first time in a long time, Lolita showed a special daughter. She is already 22 years old
Alsou and the Queen among guests and a luxurious villa: how Krutoy celebrated his 67th anniversary in Turkey
“Your blood!” Sobchak showed a very matured son from Vitorgan
8/8 SLIDES