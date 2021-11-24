healthy and not lost his grip – Johnson’s spokesman commented on the British Prime Minister’s speech that puzzled the audience – InoTV

The speech, in which Boris Johnson mimicked the noise of a car and pondered the lessons for capitalism in Peppa Pig, raised concerns about the health of the British Prime Minister, The Guardian writes. Nevertheless, the prime minister’s spokesman denied all speculation, explaining the problems during his speech with a loss in space, which sometimes happens to everyone.

A spokesman for the British Prime Minister has denied allegations that Boris Johnson is feeling unwell or overworked, whose condition has raised questions after a rambling speech in front of leading British industry union officials, The Guardian reported.

As the newspaper notes, Johnson’s speech, during which he imitated the noise of a car engine and pondered the lessons for capitalism and officials in the cartoon “Peppa Pig” for several minutes, made members of the Conservative Party worry. Attention was also drawn to the fact that during the speech, the prime minister forgot where he had left off, and spent 20 seconds repeating “forgive me”As he shuffled the printed pages on the podium.

However, as the Prime Minister’s spokesman noted, CBI members who heard Johnson’s speech were quite impressed with it.

“I would point to the CBI, where, when asked about the intervention, they noted that leaders would be delighted to hear the PM speak enthusiastically about the role of the private sector, working in partnership with the government to achieve our shared ambition to create a highly skilled, highly investment economy.“, – said, answering a question from journalists,”has Johnson lost his grip“, His representative.

He admitted that Johnson “for a little while“Got lost during his speech, but stressed that during his political career”he made hundreds of speeches“. “I do not see anything unusual in the fact that people rarely get lost in space.“- added a spokesman for Johnson.

As reminds The Guardian, last week there were rumors that the prime minister caught a cold. However, his spokesman stressed that Johnson “absolutely healthy and focused on public relations“.

However, he declined to comment on the BBC news that the unnamed “high-ranking source in Downing Street“Said that there”deeply concerned about the prime minister“. “I have seen several quotes from anonymous sources, and as you know, I am not going to answer the words of anonymous sources.“- quotes the publication of the words of the representative of the British Prime Minister.