high gasoline prices have become a problem all over the world

The high cost of gasoline is becoming a problem for the whole world. This was stated by US President Joe Biden. He noted that in Europe and Asia, fuel breaks records in terms of cost. And in the United States, gasoline has become one and a half times more expensive in a year. Even a correction on the wholesale market does not help.

“In the wholesale market, gasoline has dropped 10 percent in the past few weeks. But gas station prices have not changed a bit. In other words, fuel suppliers pay less and get much more. Americans should already be paying at least 25 cents less per gallon. . But companies take the difference for themselves. It’s not acceptable. “

In the hope of rectifying the situation, the United States is going to bring to the market 50 million barrels of strategic oil reserves. India, Britain, China, South Korea and Japan should also join this initiative. However, experts are confident that this will not give a long-term effect. Moreover, then the reserves will need to be replenished.

“These will be very large reserves, and if the market sees that there is no consolidated alliance between key consumers, especially India and China, then the market will simply swallow and digest very quickly. And the Americans will not be able to keep this situation for a long time. can afford it “, – said Dmitry Polokhin, an expert of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation.

Even after the official announcement of the sale of reserves, oil quotes, on the contrary, grew – by about three percent. As investors have already won back this decision based on rumors and announcements. However, there is now a slight correction.