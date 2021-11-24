Homes from movies and TV shows where you can spend the night

Romantic couples can lie on the bed of Carrie Bradshaw (“Sex and the City”) or Bella Swan (“Twilight”), or for those looking for a thrill, the house from the cult horror “Scream” will suit.

Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment: sex and renting in a big city

From 12 to 13 November 2021, it was possible to rent the famous Manhattan apartment of the heroine of the TV series “Sex and the City” Carrie Bradshaw for one night. The HBO streaming service, together with actress Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Bradshaw, decided to make such a gift to fans on the eve of the December premiere of the continuation of the series. In fact, the housing offered for rent is an exact copy of the movie heroine’s apartment. Inside there is a phone that Carrie used to call her friends, a laptop where she wrote columns, her dressing room with replicas of the movie heroine’s designer outfits, as well as a collection of shoes and the famous handmade bag in the form of the Eiffel Tower.

Sarah Jessica Parker at Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment [+–]

• The apartment can be rented for two people

• Price – $ 23 per day

• In the series, all scenes in Kerry Bradshaw’s apartment were filmed in a film studio, and in the film from the real house in which the movie heroine allegedly lived, only the facade was shown

The Twilight Cabin: Bella Swan’s Mansion

The original house from the vampire saga “Twilight” [+–]

In 2019, on the online rental service Airbnb, it was possible to rent the original house from the vampire saga “Twilight”, where the main character Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) lived with her father, Sheriff Charlie (Billy Burke). The mansion, built in the 1930s, is located in St. Helens, Oregon and has ten guests. Inside there are five bedrooms and two bathrooms. Guests can dine at Charlie’s actual dining table, which was used for filming, as well as spend the night in Bella’s bedroom, the hosts said.

Kristen Stewart – aka Bella Swan from the vampire saga “Twilight” [+–]

• The owners have placed in the rooms cardboard figures of the main characters of the franchise – Bella herself, the vampire Edward and the werewolf Jacob

• Rent cost $ 330 per day

Iron Man’s Cottage: A Modest Lake House

Iron Man’s wooden cottage could be rented for $ 800 per day [+–]

Iron Man’s wooden cottage, familiar to moviegoers from the movie Avengers: Endgame, could be rented in 2019 for $ 800 per day. In the story, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) lived in seclusion in a house located in the woods with his family after the events of the movie “Avengers: Infinity War”. Here, on the shore of the lake, a farewell ceremony for the superhero took place. The veranda cottage used for the film is located in Fairburn, Georgia. Inside there is a kitchen, three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) lived in seclusion in a house located in the woods [+–]

• The house could be rented for at least three nights. It could accommodate up to six people

• Initially, the price started at $ 335 per day, but quickly rose to $ 800 due to the excitement in social networks

Scream House: Where to Celebrate Halloween

In 2021, on Halloween, for just $ 5 a day, it was possible to rent a real house from the 1996 horror movie “Scream” for three nights, where, according to the plot, Ghostface staged a massacre.

The real house from the movie horror movie “Scream” 1996 [+–]

The rent included: a virtual greeting from the film Sheriff Dewey Riley performed by actor David Arquette; a four-part film marathon “Scream”; the opportunity to explore the house as it was during the filming, from the knife marks on the door and ending with the garage where one of the “Scream” heroines died. They also had to answer the killer’s phone and sample popular snacks from the 1990s, including Jiffy Pop and pizza.

Shot from the horror “Scream”: Ghostface staged a massacre [+–]

• The house was rented out in honor of the 25th anniversary of the first film and the release in 2022 of the fifth part of “Scream”

• Housing could be rented for four people