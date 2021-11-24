how Eva Mendes congratulated Ryan Gosling on his first father’s day

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes became parents in 2014. Their eldest daughter Esmeralda is already 7 years old. And only now, Ryan decided to talk about how he copes with the role of father.

In an interview with GQ, the actor talked about his first day as a father. “Eve gave me a watch,” Gosling said. “The brand didn’t matter at all … The symbol was really important. This meant that the countdown began for a new period in my life. “

Also, actor Ryan spoke about the problems he faced during the pandemic. “Our children are small, so it was not easy for them to be isolated and not be able to see all their family and friends,” he said. According to the actor, he and his wife constantly came up with various activities for their children. “I think Eve and I have worked more in quarantine than in our entire careers,” Gosling added.

Note that Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are one of the most secretive Hollywood couples. They rarely appear in public, and spend all their free time with children. The stars are raising two daughters: Esmeralda and Amada.

