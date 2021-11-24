how in Poland and the Baltic States called for the immediate imposition of sanctions against Belarus – RT in Russian

The heads of the parliaments of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia demanded to immediately apply a new package of restrictions against Belarus, which allegedly provoked the migration crisis. They stated that the responsibility for normalizing the situation at the border “lies entirely” with Minsk. According to experts, Poland and the Baltic states are actively promoting the idea of ​​increased sanctions pressure on Minsk, pursuing their own selfish goals. According to analysts, they need to keep the situation tense in order to divert public attention from internal problems.

The heads of the parliaments of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia demanded to immediately adopt a new package of sanctions against the Belarusian authorities. This is stated in their joint statement.

“We strongly condemn the continuing instrumentalization of illegal migration, sponsored by the Belarusian regime; we call for the immediate introduction of a new package of sanctions against the Lukashenka regime, ”the Baltnews portal quotes the statement of the heads of parliaments of the four countries.

We are talking about a set of restrictions adopted at a meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers in relation to individuals and organizations that are allegedly involved in “assisting” Belarus in the illegal crossing of the EU’s external borders. Speakers of the parliaments of the Baltic states and Poland also said that the responsibility for normalizing the situation on the border “lies entirely” with Minsk, and the EU and its member states “must continue to be guided by common decisions and political positions.”

The message also talks about the need for the EU to finance the construction of protective structures on the borders with Belarus.

“We are awaiting proposals from the European Commission on adjusting the EU legal framework, with specific measures and appropriate financial support to improve border security and, thus, strengthen the external borders of the EU,” the representatives of the four states noted.

Migration context

Let us remind you that Poland, as well as Lithuania and a number of other Western countries refuse to negotiate with Belarus on the migration crisis, accusing Minsk of provoking it. A joint statement by the Latvian, Estonian and Lithuanian defense ministers published on November 11 says that Minsk’s actions allegedly pose a serious threat to the security of Europe.

“Large groups of people are pulled together and brought to the border zone, where they are then forced to illegally cross the border. This increases the likelihood of provocations and serious incidents that can turn into a military plane, ”the message says.

As stated in the joint statement of the three countries, the migration crisis requires from the NATO and EU member states continuous cohesion, a common understanding of the situation and a unified approach to ensure that “the deliberate attempts of Belarus and Russia to destabilize the security situation in Europe will fail.” …

In addition, many Western countries, including the United States, Poland and the Baltic states, are in favor of tightening sanctions pressure against Minsk.

Thus, Julie Fisher, the United States’ special representative for Belarus, said that Washington and Brussels are planning to introduce new restrictions against Belarus due to the situation on its border with Poland.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on this statement, stressing that compared to the number of migrants who are trying to cross the English Channel (more than 20 thousand people), the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border is not striking in scale.

“It amazes with the quality of the EU members -“ soft concentration camp ”, as the actions of Warsaw are called in the media,” Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.

As stated on November 22 in the Investigative Committee of Belarus, due to the use of special equipment by the Polish security forces at the Belarusian-Polish border, 132 people were injured, including more than 20 children from one to 14 years old. The department also reported that a forensic medical examination was appointed for each case.

The next day, the State Border Committee of Belarus reported that the Polish security forces used explosives and tear gas against migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border. As specified, Polish law enforcement officers tried to oust a group of foreigners who did not want to follow to Belarus and remained near the Polish fence, continuing to seek asylum from Warsaw.

“In order to disperse the refugees, the Polish servicemen used explosives, which they threw across the border into the territory of Belarus, and tear gas. Such actions are aimed at provoking an aggressive response from the refugees and creating the preconditions for another provocation at the border, ”the ministry said in a statement.

It is also noted that this is not the first time the Polish side has used special equipment on the border with Belarus “against unarmed people.”

“The use by the Polish side of explosives, flash-noise grenades, water cannons and gas violates international law and is a direct aggression against vulnerable groups of refugees,” the State Border Committee of Belarus informs.

“For selfish purposes”

According to Vladimir Olenchenko, senior researcher at the Center for European Studies, IMEMO RAN, for all their rather aggressive policies towards migrants, Poland and the Baltic states are actively promoting the idea of ​​increased sanctions pressure against Minsk, pursuing their own goals.

“Poland wants to divert the attention of the EU and the European Commission from its violations in the legislation and the judicial system with such actions. Along with Warsaw, Vilnius, Riga and Tallinn are also trying to present themselves as defenders of the interests of the European Union. And they believe that in this case, Brussels will make fewer different kinds of claims against them, as is the case with the Polish side, ”the expert said in an interview with RT.

In addition, the activity of Poland and the Baltic states, calling for the quickest imposition of sanctions on Minsk, was influenced by their negative attitude towards Belarus and its leadership, Olenchenko believes.

“They believe that the sanctions regime against Minsk should be a permanent component. Therefore, in this situation, these four countries simply continue the line of Belarusianophobia for their own selfish purposes. In fact, there is no concern about the interests of the EU, as well as concerns about regional security, ”the analyst said.

Sergei Rekeda, General Director of the Center for the Study of Integration Prospects, also believes that it is Poland and the Baltic countries that are “instigators of the sanctions policy” directed against Minsk.

“But these four states do not seem to want to understand that possible new restrictions against Belarus will hit them in the first place, since we are talking about their closest neighbor, with which they may lose certain volumes of trade and economic ties. And given the likely counter-sanctions of the Belarusian side, this damage could be even greater, “Rekeda noted in a commentary on RT.

At the same time, both Poland and the Baltic states are acting more boldly, feeling the support of Brussels and Washington, Olenchenko said.

“One gets the impression that the measures of the four countries, statements, their public aggressiveness – all this is most likely agreed with the United States,” the expert explained.

Olenchenko also drew attention to the double standards of Poland, the Baltic States and other Western countries attacking Minsk with accusations about allegedly provoking a migration crisis.

“In fact, the influx of refugees was a consequence of the NATO military operations that Western countries were conducting in the world, in particular in the Middle East. The situation there remains unstable due to the actions of Western countries, including NATO members, ”the analyst said.

Olenchenko also called the line of Western states hypocritical, when problems on their territory are not noticed, but difficulties on the border with Belarus are exaggerated.

“After all, they should blame Minsk for the current situation. They do not think about national interests, care little about regional cooperation and compliance with international law. But they need to constantly generate some kind of conflict situations, and this is what their activities are subordinated to, ”the expert said.

According to Rekeda, Poland, the Baltic countries and a number of other Western states, including the United States, are not yet ripe for a constructive dialogue with Belarus on the migration issue.

“They need to maintain tension, including for internal political reasons, to divert public attention from internal problems,” the analyst concluded.