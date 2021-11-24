How to look younger with hair coloring? Learn from J. Lo :: Beauty :: RBK Style

In the latest photos from the Coach advertising campaign, Jennifer Lopez appeared with an exemplary blonde. Inspired by her image, we asked the colorist how to achieve the same rejuvenating effect with coloring

While most of the stars her age (recall that Jennifer Lopez is 52) have supported the trend towards natural gray this summer, the Latina diva is showing off the hairstyle of a young girl and does not look like an adult lady who is desperately youthful. Andie MacDowell and Sarah Jessica Parker believe that gray hair is progressive, but Lopez has intensified the highlighted strands and began to look almost sexier than two decades ago, during the first chapter of her romance with Ben Affleck.

Can a well-chosen hair color visually rejuvenate

“Coloring with lightened strands near the face is especially helpful,” explains Anna Khachaturova, art colorist at Aldo Coppola Barvikha. According to the specialist, they create the so-called spotlight effect and illuminate the skin in an advantageous way, giving it a fresher and healthier look. This works even when the hair is in a bun.

What coloring techniques to choose

If you show a photo of Jennifer Lopez to a colorist and ask for the same color, get ready to try on a special Papesa coloring accessory that looks like a kokoshnik. The stylist puts it on the guest’s head – this helps to fix the strands in a special way and create a unique pattern, including lightening several strands of the face.

“For those who want a more noticeable lightening effect, I would recommend our proprietary 4-carat shatusha technique,” ​​says Anna Khachaturova. – The result is more light strands, and the blonde looks brighter. A similar effect can be achieved with the Flamingo coloring accessory: the strands near the face and the upper layer of hair along the parting are colored in a light color, while the lower layer remains darker. “

Is it always possible to hide gray hair

This is by no means important to everyone. Before offering a client a dyeing option, competent colorists are interested in how he relates to gray hair. If the goal is to mask 100% gray hair, then this can be done. “There is no universal recipe,” warns Anna Khachaturova. – The formula and technique depend on the individual characteristics of the hair. Especially when it comes to glassy gray hair. “

Such strands look like glass: keratinized cuticle scales cover the hair shaft so tightly that it becomes more difficult to dye it. This hair is glossy, dense and, like a mirror surface, shines in the light.

“In cases where there is a lot of gray hair, it makes sense to choose a more platinum shade of blonde. Of course, if it suits you. Then, growing back, gray hair will not be so noticeable. This means that you will have to correct the color less often, ”explains Anna Khachaturova.