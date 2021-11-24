How was the wedding of Kendall Jenner’s girlfriend and Bella Hadid Lauren Perez

Creative consultant, strategist and entrepreneur Lauren Perez met David Walzer, CEO and Managing Partner of Electric Feel Entertainment, in New York. In 2014, she went there to visit her best friend Maria. Both David and Maria then lived in New York, and the friend, of course, wanted to introduce Lauren to David. “In short, after one fun evening spent together, David asked Maria if I was free,” Lauren recalls. “It was not the right moment for a relationship, but for the next several years we kept in touch.”

In 2018, David somehow happened to be at the same dinner with Lauren’s brother Joseph. “It was he who saw the potential spark here and strongly recommended David to ask me out,” says Lauren. “David has been in love with me for a long time, so Joseph’s approval only gave him confidence. It’s nice to know that David enlisted the support of my loved ones – my best friend and brother – even before our first date. There is something special about it. A bit old-fashioned, but I like it. “

In December 2019, Lauren and David arrived in New York again, this time for their friends’ wedding. “I didn’t wait for an offer, I didn’t even think about it, although I decided for myself long ago that I wanted to marry him,” Lauren recalls. – The morning after the celebration, we woke up in a Mercer hotel room with a slight hangover, and suddenly David takes out a diamond ring, kneels down on one knee and starts teasing me: “Have you decided that I am offering you my hand and heart?” I answered: “No, but you have eight months for this. This is enough for you to gather your strength. And I will stop worrying about when the question will finally be asked. ” At the same second, David kissed me on the cheek, discreetly put the wedding ring on the right half of the pillow and asked me to look around. Seeing the small box, I still could not believe what was happening and told him that the joke was not funny at all. But when I opened the box, and there is this beautiful ring, I burst into tears. So much so that David had to ask me again what was the answer. Of course I said yes! “

Three months later, a pandemic erupted, exactly as the bride and groom were about to begin planning the ceremony. In the end, they decided to wait a year to see what happened next. In total, the guys rescheduled the wedding at least three times. “We also had some problems with suppliers and deadlines,” says Lauren. “We sent out the invitations just two months before the ceremony.”

The date November 11, 2021 was chosen as the final date. For help in organizing, the couple turned to David’s sister Meredith Falk, who works for Gldn Events Co. “Meredith is amazing, but the process was still pretty intense,” says Lauren. – This is the first experience of planning something in my life, and it taught me a lot. My favorite part is, of course, buying the dress and everything about the choice of details. I enjoyed developing the design of the wedding merch with my brother, discussing various small ideas with David and the organizers – from flowers to decorations and lights. “

Although Lauren went looking for a dress with anticipation, initially she had no idea what she wanted. “But I knew perfectly well what I didn’t want. Entering Vera Wong’s salon, I felt some confusion. The consultant asked me, “What do you want?” And I answered: “I want everything to be simple, but special.” I want to feel like a real bride and enjoy this moment, just so that the dress does not enter the room ahead of me. “

The winning dress gave Lauren that very feeling – “like I am a bride, a princess, but most importantly, I am me.” When the question of the dress was closed, it was time to deal with the jewelry – for this the bride turned to Jackie Ayesha. I went to Jackie’s office and measured a whole mountain of everything under the supervision of her team. They helped me find jewelry for the entire wedding weekend. Mary Phillips was in charge of the bride’s makeup. “Mary is just a dream,” Lauren admits, “one of the bridesmaids knew that I was looking for the best masters for my special day, and she helped arrange everything.”

David got a Prada suit (made personally for him). The bridesmaids dressed up in matching Bec and Bridge dresses. “Beck, Bridgett, and I have been working on a particular color scheme for a cut that is based on one of their key brand models,” says Lauren. “I really like the final result.”

The ceremony took place in Miami Beach right on the beach under a canopy, the backdrop for the action was the endless ocean. To ensure safety, each guest had to send a document confirming vaccination in advance and be tested for coronavirus on the eve of the event. The testing point was organized right at the hotel.

“David and I are both Jews, so we had a traditional Jewish wedding ceremony: we made vows under the chuppah, our parents wrapped us in a tallit – a symbol of unity, – and we also beat glasses,” says Lauren. – We carefully calculated the timing – the guests arrived exactly at sunset, so that during the ceremony the sun went down the horizon. It all started with breathing meditation with our rabbi. David and I were just the two of us, which is absolutely great. We literally radiated love. I remember standing under the chuppah, looking at my future husband, and the feeling that there is only us and no one else does not leave me. I could hear our friends crying with joy, I felt their joy for us, but I myself was not at all nervous. I was not scared. I looked David straight in the eye, was ready to become his wife. “

The weather turned out to be cloudy, so after the ceremony, the newlyweds together with the guests decided to move to the Ocean Grill restaurant of the Setai hotel. “Everything worked out great – the official part was over and the party began. We are incredibly lucky as some of our guest friends are also some of the best DJs on the planet – DJ Pedro, Zach Bia, Daniel Chetrit and Dza. Needless to say, the dances followed immediately and did not stop for a moment. “

After the first dances and speeches, Lauren returned to her room to change her image (right before Fat Joe’s surprise performance). The second outfit is a custom-made Vivienne Westwood dress and custom Nike Air Force One sneakers. “It’s only been a week, and I’m still in seventh heaven,” Lauren breaks into a smile. – Nobody ever warns about a “happy hangover”, but it is strong. I miss every moment so much! It was the best weekend of my life. I married my best friend – what could be more beautiful? “

Take a look at the stunning commentary wedding photos from the bride in the gallery below.