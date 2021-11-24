https://ria.ru/20211124/migranty-1760464957.html

Human Rights Watch calls on Poland to end violence against migrants

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) called on Poland to end the collective deportation of migrants, while, according to the organization, Poland and Belarus share responsibility for the situation at the border. Belarus, “- said in a report published on Wednesday by the organization, which is headquartered in the United States. In addition, human rights activists called on Poland to stop violence against migrants, investigate cases of violence and theft, lift the state of emergency, and provide migrants with the opportunity to apply for Human Rights Watch calls on Belarus to prosecute border officials who violate migrants’ rights, according to an HRW report. Human Rights Watch also recommends that the EU put pressure on Var shavu to facilitate humanitarian access to part of the border zone. The EU is advised to consider the possibility of temporary relocation of people who have arrived in Poland to other EU countries. Several thousand migrants have accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland in recent weeks, hoping to get to the EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled in the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. Belarus denies all these accusations, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory and artificially aggravating the situation with refugees. Previously, the media repeatedly reported that Warsaw’s practice of deporting asylum seekers was contrary to international law.

