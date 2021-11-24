https://ria.ru/20211123/kpp-1760405112.html

In Belarus, they called the consequences of Poland’s closure of the Kuznitsa checkpoint

2021-11-23T18: 30

in the world

Belarus

The Grodno region

Poland

European Union

state border committee of Belarus

migrants

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

MINSK, 23 Nov – RIA Novosti. The closure of the Kuznitsa Belostotskaya road checkpoint by Poland (Bruzgi on the Belarusian side) reduced the throughput of freight transport across the Belarusian-Polish border by a third, the press service of the Belarusian State Border Committee reported on Tuesday. Poland closed the Kuznitsa checkpoint across the border with Belarus due to the migration situation. In November, a group of migrants, mostly Kurds, was formed near the border of Belarus and Poland, which numbers over two thousand people. The migrants tried to break through the border with Poland at the Bruzgi checkpoint in the Grodno region, but the attempt was stopped by the Polish security forces using special means. The Belarusian authorities have prepared a transport and logistics center located near the border checkpoint to accommodate migrants. “Poland unilaterally closed the Kuznitsa Belostotskaya road checkpoint. his Telegram channel. It is emphasized that “the remaining two checkpoints fulfill the established norm only by 60%.” The press service said that “the Belarusian side is launching transport into its territory without delay.” According to the website of the State Border Committee of Belarus, over 810 trucks are currently awaiting departure from the republic to Poland.

Belarus

The Grodno region

Poland

2021

news

ru-RU

migrants, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus