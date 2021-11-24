https://ria.ru/20211124/voda-1760449317.html

In Crimea, the resumption of water supply from Ukraine was ruled out

In Crimea, the resumption of water supply from Ukraine was ruled out – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

In Crimea, the resumption of water supply from Ukraine was ruled out

The first vice-speaker of the Crimean parliament, Efim Fiks, said that the republic’s authorities did not raise and will not raise the issue of resuming water supply from Ukraine to … RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021

2021-11-24T03: 06

2021-11-24T03: 06

2021-11-24T03: 11

in the world

Ukraine

Kiev

Republic of Crimea

simferopol

investigative committee of russia (cc rf)

efim fix

Irina Vereshchuk

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/17/1733511524_0:134:3072:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_df9067f7f304fc232fe34de868269dff.jpg

SIMFEROPOL, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The first vice-speaker of the Crimean parliament, Efim Fiks, said that the republic’s authorities did not raise and will not raise the issue of resuming water supply from Ukraine through the North Crimean Canal. Earlier, the new Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Irina Vereshchuk, said, that the resumption of water supply to the peninsula through the North Crimean Canal is prohibited and impossible. She noted that Kiev will make sure that “there is not even a chance for water to appear,” and added that Ukraine intends to complete the construction of a dam to contain water through the canal to Crimea. from Ukraine, starting from 2015, for Crimea does not exist. “Even in the driest years, we successfully got out of the situation and found a solution to the issue. Nature helped us in this story. Let the Kiev authorities live with their own water. The time will come, and they will be held accountable for all their crimes against the Crimeans, “the vice-speaker said. Kiev has repeatedly stated that it is impossible to resume the supply of water to Crimea. Earlier, following the consideration of a statement prepared by a working group of the State Council, the Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case under the article on ecocide in connection with the blocking of the North Crimean Canal by Kiev. Previously, Ukraine provided up to 85 percent of Crimea’s needs for fresh water. However, after the reunification of the peninsula with Russia, the supply of water through the canal to the republic was completely stopped unilaterally. According to the estimates of the working group, the preliminary amount of damage caused by the water blockade is 1.47 trillion rubles.

https://ria.ru/20211123/krym-1760361011.html

https://ria.ru/20211120/krym-1759937996.html

Ukraine

Kiev

Republic of Crimea

simferopol

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/17/1733511524_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cb2cfde841bdd531d6195fd2e2755f04.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Ukraine, Kiev, Republic of Crimea, Simferopol, Investigative Committee of Russia (SK RF), Efim Fiks, Irina Vereshchuk, Russia