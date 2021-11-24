In Norilsk, Sukhoi Superjet rolled out of the runway – RBK

The press service of Red Wings told RBC that there were 84 passengers and four crew members on board, they were dropped off at the place where the aircraft stopped. The board rolled out of the runway, onto the safety lane, at low speed at the end of the run.

“The passengers did not complain about the state of health of the crew. The SSJ100 vessel did not receive any visible damage, it was towed to the runway and will be suspended from flights until the technical condition is assessed, ”the company said. The Red Wings added that the Federal Air Transport Agency had started a check on the incident.

Read on RBC Pro

The return flight Norilsk – Chelyabinsk on October 25 at about 11:00 local time (07:00 Moscow time) will perform a reserve flight, the airline said. Until that time, passengers will be provided with food and drinks, and everyone will be accommodated in hotels.

In June, a Utair plane, which was flying from Tobolsk to the village of Laitamak in the Tyumen region, skidded off the runway during landing. There were ten people on board, including eight passengers and two crew members. None of them were injured, the wing of the vessel was damaged. As noted in the Ural Transport Prosecutor’s Office, the cause of the incident could be a squally wind.