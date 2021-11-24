In Primorye, 1,244 people became infected with coronavirus after a full course of vaccination (UPDATED) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

The Government of Primorsky Krai announced the number of vaccinated residents of the region infected with coronavirus – 1244 people since the beginning of the pandemic. Rospotrebnadzor emphasizes that this is an extremely low percentage of the total number of vaccinated people. According to VL.ru estimates, based on published official data, 5% of cases in the last month have been vaccinated.

Update 13:20: Earlier, we wrote that a quarter of COVID-19 patients were vaccinated over the past 11 days – based on the data announced on November 12 by the representative of the Territorial Authority of Roszdravnadzor that in 2021 only 57 vaccinated Primorye residents who fell ill with coronavirus contacted doctors. Since, according to the latest data from the regional government, to date, 1,244 vaccinated people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, a colossal increase of 1,187 people was obtained in a very short time.

However, on October 26, the regional government reported 683 cases of covid after vaccination. Based on these data, over the past month, the coronavirus was detected in 561 vaccinated, which is about 5% of those infected in a month (10 423).

Note that the information on the results of vaccination, the incidence of coronavirus and mortality from it among various departments today differ, VL.ru wrote about this earlier. So, according to Rosstat, in September 2021, 280 people died from coronavirus infection in Primorye. At the same time, the regional operational headquarters counted 2.7 times less deaths in September – 103.

“The number of cases after a full course of vaccination is 1244, which is a low percentage among those vaccinated and an additional argument in favor of vaccination – one of the most effective measures to prevent COVID-19. So far, the plan for immunizing the population has not been fulfilled, so the coronavirus continues to circulate in the territory of the region, ”reads a government press release.

At the same time, the published summary indicates that the number of sick vaccinated is 0.19% – in fact, everything from which this percentage was calculated is not explained. VL.ru editors assume that the author wanted to indicate the number of cases to the total number of those who received the first component to date – 749 196. True, then a different ratio is obtained – 0.17%. The Ministry of Health of the Primorsky Territory explained to VL.ru that the figures presented in the government’s press release are based on the calculations of Rospotrebnadzor, therefore they cannot comment on them in the department.

The government also notes that 1,041,575 doses of domestic vaccines have been received in Primorye since the beginning of the year to immunize the population against a new coronavirus infection. According to the regional vaccination center, 10 supplies were provided from November 2 to November 22: mainly the two-component drug Gam-Covid-Vak (Sputnik V) is delivered – more than 800 thousand doses, in second place in terms of supply is the Sputnik Light vaccine and further – “EpiVacCorona” and “KoviVak”. To form herd immunity, 1.2 million residents of the region must be vaccinated.

Recall that over the past day in the region, another anti-record was revealed in the number of cases – 439 people in 24 hours. And the total number of cases during the pandemic exceeded 85 thousand people (85 293). On Monday, November 22, the regional deputies at the committee, without discussion, supported the bill on the introduction of QR codes in public places and on intercity transport. According to the Federation of Trade Unions, about 700 unvaccinated Primorye residents have been officially suspended from work, but in fact their number is undoubtedly greater.