https://ria.ru/20211124/devochka-1760470010.html

In St. Petersburg, the girl died after the parents refused to hospitalize her

In St. Petersburg, the girl died after her parents refused to hospitalize her – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

In St. Petersburg, the girl died after the parents refused to hospitalize her

A three-year-old girl who complained of abdominal pain died in St. Petersburg after her parents refused to hospitalize her, according to the city administration of the UK. RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021

2021-11-24T10: 39

2021-11-24T10: 39

2021-11-24T11: 48

incidents

St. Petersburg

resort area

investigative committee of russia (cc rf)

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/18/1570540837_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_99017ee93d3eb0b606e84861e728c76a.jpg

S.-PETERSBURG, November 24 – RIA Novosti. A three-year-old girl, complaining of abdominal pain, died in St. Petersburg after her parents refused to hospitalize her, the city administration of the Investigative Committee reported. According to the investigation, on the eve of the Kurortny District parents took their child home from kindergarten due to complaints of abdominal pain. The doctors recommended to take the girl to the hospital, but the mother and father decided to leave her at home under supervision. Subsequently, her health worsened. The parents called an ambulance again, but resuscitation measures did not help – the child died. The cause of death has yet to be determined by forensic experts.

https://ria.ru/20211020/skoraya-1755440410.html

St. Petersburg

resort area

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/18/1570540837_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a74775b21145dd331a71295061d2b841.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, saint petersburg, kurortny district, the investigative committee of russia (sk rf)