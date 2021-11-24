In Sweden, the first woman was elected to the post of prime minister. She retired after a few hours

24 November 2021, 13:05 GMT Updated 16 minutes ago

Magdalena Andersson became the first woman prime minister in the history of Sweden. However, she did not last long in her new post: within a few hours after the appointment, Andersson resigned.

The reason for the resignation, as reported by Radio Sweden, was the decision of the Greens to withdraw from the coalition with the Social Democrats, the Andersson party. This decision, in turn, was a consequence of the fact that the parliament refused to approve the submitted budget of the country.

The Speaker of Parliament will now begin a new round of talks with party leaders.

Negotiations could result in Andersson’s candidacy being re-nominated for a vote in parliament. However, this time – as the prime minister, who no longer heads the coalition government, but the minority cabinet formed by the Social Democratic Party.

First female prime minister

Prior to her appointment, Sweden was the only Scandinavian country to have never elected a woman as a national leader before.

54-year-old Magdalena Andersson was approved by the Swedish parliament, replacing Stefan Leuven in this post. According to Swedish law, to be elected to the post of prime minister, it is necessary that the majority of members of parliament do not vote against.

Less than half of the deputies – 174 people – opposed the election of the leader of the Social Democratic Labor Party of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson. 117 deputies supported her, another 57 abstained, which brought her victory with a minimum margin.

After the announcement of the results, the leader of the Social Democrats was given a standing ovation within the walls of the Riksdag.

Her election as head of the minority government follows an agreement between the Social Democratic Labor Party and the opposition leftist party in exchange for higher pensions for the Swedes. Andersson also enlisted the support of a coalition partner, the Greens, and the Center Party.

However, from the very first steps of her premiership, she faced great difficulties. Right-wing opposition parties have warned they will reject the government budget. The same was said by the centrist party, which, although it supported the election of Andersson, said that it would not support the government’s financial proposals, as they were too left-wing.

And so it happened. But, apparently, Magdalena Andersson has a good chance of returning to the prime minister’s chair – if the new round of party negotiations is successful.

Who is Magdalena Andersson?

Andersson is an economist by profession. She graduated from the Stockholm School of Economics, where she received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Economics in 1992. In 1995 she continued her studies at Harvard University.

A former junior swimming champion from the university city of Uppsala, she began her political career in 1996 as a political adviser to Prime Minister Goran Persson.

In 2014, Andersson became the Minister of Finance of Sweden. Before her, there were no women in this post either.

Why haven’t there been women at the head of the country in Sweden until now?

Muddy Savage, BBC Stockholm Correspondent:

Sweden is known for its “feminist government” and gender equality policy, where men and women are equally represented in society, have equal rights and responsibilities, such as parental leave.

Given this, it is ironic that Sweden has not yet had a woman as prime minister. Despite the fact that in other Scandinavian countries women have either already ruled or are now leading the country.

So, in Norway, a woman became prime minister back in 1981.

It is difficult to say why Sweden has lagged behind its neighbors, as women have long been represented here in politics. About half of all MPs are women, and six out of eight parties in parliament are currently headed by women.

One of the factors may be that the Social Democrats have been in government for a long time, and the ruling parties are less likely to change leaders just as regularly.

There were still attempts by women to lead the country. So, in the early 2000s, Anna Lindh was seen as a likely candidate to replace Social Democrat Prime Minister Goran Persson, but she died tragically as a result of a knife blow.