In Sweden, the first woman was elected to the post of prime minister. She retired after a few hours

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
32

Magdalena Andersson

Photo author, Reuters

Photo caption,

Magdalena Andersson entered politics back in 1996

Magdalena Andersson became the first woman prime minister in the history of Sweden. However, she did not last long in her new post: within a few hours after the appointment, Andersson resigned.

The reason for the resignation, as reported by Radio Sweden, was the decision of the Greens to withdraw from the coalition with the Social Democrats, the Andersson party. This decision, in turn, was a consequence of the fact that the parliament refused to approve the submitted budget of the country.

The Speaker of Parliament will now begin a new round of talks with party leaders.

Negotiations could result in Andersson’s candidacy being re-nominated for a vote in parliament. However, this time – as the prime minister, who no longer heads the coalition government, but the minority cabinet formed by the Social Democratic Party.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here