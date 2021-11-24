https://ria.ru/20211124/siriya-1760450425.html

In Syria, reported the death of civilians in an Israeli airstrike

In Syria, reported the death of civilians in an Israeli airstrike

Two civilians were killed and seven others were injured as a result of the Israeli attack on the city of Homs, according to a statement by the SAR army published by the Syrian RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Two civilians were killed and seven others were injured as a result of the Israeli attack on the city of Homs, according to a statement issued by the Syrian state agency SANA. missiles. As a result of the aggression, two civilians were killed, one was seriously injured, six servicemen were also injured, material damage was inflicted, “the statement said. Israel regularly launches air strikes on targets in Syria. Damascus has repeatedly appealed to the UN Security Council. demanding to put pressure on Tel Aviv in order to end the systematic violation of Syria’s sovereignty, since such aggressive actions threaten the stability of the entire region.

