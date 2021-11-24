https://ria.ru/20211124/siriya-1760450425.html
In Syria, reported the death of civilians in an Israeli airstrike
In Syria, reported the death of civilians during an Israeli airstrike – Russia news today
In Syria, reported the death of civilians in an Israeli airstrike
Two civilians were killed and seven others were injured as a result of the Israeli attack on the city of Homs, according to a statement by the SAR army published by the Syrian RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021
2021-11-24T04: 39
2021-11-24T04: 39
2021-11-24T04: 46
war in Syria
in the world
damascus (city)
Syria
homs (city)
united nations security council
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/0f/1728355961_0:280:2016:1414_1920x0_80_0_0_9459816ac501a45e4947bebbd6f07d16.jpg
MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Two civilians were killed and seven others were injured as a result of the Israeli attack on the city of Homs, according to a statement issued by the Syrian state agency SANA. missiles. As a result of the aggression, two civilians were killed, one was seriously injured, six servicemen were also injured, material damage was inflicted, “the statement said. Israel regularly launches air strikes on targets in Syria. Damascus has repeatedly appealed to the UN Security Council. demanding to put pressure on Tel Aviv in order to end the systematic violation of Syria’s sovereignty, since such aggressive actions threaten the stability of the entire region.
https://ria.ru/20211123/siriya-1760359664.html
damascus (city)
Syria
homs (city)
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/0f/1728355961_81:61:2016:1512_1920x0_80_0_0_fe36801233d317b2778765728d381fe8.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, damascus (city), syria, homs (city), united nations security council
In Syria, reported the death of civilians in an Israeli airstrike