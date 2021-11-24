In Tyumen, a drunk SK employee in a BMW knocked down two road workers to death

https://ria.ru/20211124/tyumen-1760463787.html

TYUMEN, November 24 – RIA Novosti. An employee of the Investigative Committee knocked down two road workers in Tyumen to death, a criminal case was opened, the press service of the regional department of the RF IC told RIA Novosti on Wednesday. According to preliminary data from the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, he was drunk. “Yesterday at 23.00 on Fedyuninsky Street, 54 in Tyumen, two road workers were hit by a BMW. Previously, they were crossing the road outside the pedestrian crossing, doing some work. Died at the scene of an accident,” they explained to the agency in the press service of the UGIBDD in the Tyumen region. The driver of the BMW “was previously drunk,” and now the case materials have been transferred to the Investigative Committee, the press service added. One of the deceased was 61 years old, the other – “about 30-35.” Videos from the scene appeared on the Internet, in which it was reported that the culprit of the accident was an employee of the Investigative Committee. In the regional headquarters of the RF IC, this information was confirmed. “The accident was committed by an employee of the Investigative Committee, a criminal case was initiated under Article 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” RIA Novosti was told in the press service of SUSK, without disclosing other details. on the driver’s sobriety at the scene of the accident, according to preliminary data, 1.38 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air was revealed.

