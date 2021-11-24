In Ukraine, they explained why Russia will not attack it

Political scientist Karasev is confident that Ukrainians will cope with the destruction of the country on their own

It makes no sense for Russia to attack Ukraine, since an internecine war has been going on in the country for a long time. Ukrainian political scientist Vadim Karasev stated this on the air of the Ukrlive channel.

“When there is an internal struggle between political elites, the authorities, the opposition or the oligarchs, then why an external war?” – the expert asked.

The political scientist also recalled that rumors about an allegedly impending Russian attack are being heard against the backdrop of the crisis in Ukraine’s energy and infrastructure.

Karasev also expressed the opinion that the presence of external threats, as a rule, consolidates political forces within the country. At the same time, according to the political scientist, supporters of the version of the “invasion of Russia” should give more convincing arguments in their favor.

Earlier, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said that Moscow was allegedly preparing an invasion of Ukraine, which, according to him, should begin either at the end of January or at the beginning of February 2022.

In addition, Western media have repeatedly reported on the allegedly impending Russian “invasion” of Ukraine.

The Kremlin, commenting on these publications, called them “stuffing”, the purpose of which is an attempt to present Russia as a party trying to disrupt the settlement process in Donbass.

Also read: “In Kiev, declared the willingness of the West to help in the event of a war with Russia”