Insider: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are doing everything they can to keep their relationship alive

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

51-year-old Jennifer Lopez and 45-year-old Alex Rodriguez have not yet overcome the crisis in their relationship, but they are doing everything possible to stay together, the source of the People edition notes.

On Saturday, the former baseball player flew to the Dominican Republic for the second time in the past few days, where the singer and actress is currently filming Shotgun Wedding.

He returned to spend several days with her. He tries very hard and wants Jennifer to be happy

– said the insider.

Filming for Lopez will continue for several more weeks, and Rodriguez will soon be forced to return to Miami, as the new season of Major League Baseball starts there on April 1. However, the couple do their best to make their relationship a priority for everyone, according to sources.

Despite this, Jennifer does not wear the engagement ring that her lover gave her in honor of their engagement in the Bahamas in 2019. In any case, in the pictures in the photo shoot, she posed without him.

The couple’s relationship problems became known about two weeks ago. Then the Western media reported that the lovers broke up. However, Alex and Jennifer denied this news and released an official statement in which they said that they are still together. At the same time, the singer and the athlete made it clear that they really faced difficulties in their relationship.

According to insiders, Lopez was glad to see her lover when he flew to her for the first time on the set. The paparazzi even managed to film the couple kissing. Nevertheless, it is too early to talk about a final reunion.

As a close friend of Lopez told People, Jennifer had been thinking about parting with Alex for six months. But now she seems to have changed her mind.

She is happy that she and Alex are still together,

– the insider shares.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have been together for four years. They both have two children from previous marriages, who, during the time of their parents’ relationship, managed to get close and became a real family.



Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez with children