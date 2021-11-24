https://ria.ru/20211124/shukshina-1760609859.html

Instagram has marked Maria Shukshina’s account as posting false information

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Instagram began to mark the account of the actress Maria Shukshina as publishing false information, the correspondent of RIA Novosti was convinced of this. When trying to subscribe to the actress’s page, an information window pops up, in which the social network asks if the user is sure that he wants to do this. “This account has repeatedly published false information. , which was checked by independent fact-checking experts or violated Community Norms, “the message adds. On Wednesday, the actress, who, as an opponent of coronavirus vaccination, was invited by doctors to the” red zone “for critically ill patients, in response suggested that she appeal to President Vladimir Putin with an appeal stop the “bacchanalia” in the media on the topic of vaccines and anti-vaccines. Well-known Russian doctors wrote an open letter to anti-axers, including artists and politicians, and offered to show the “red zones”, intensive care units and morgues in order to change their opinion. The letter is also addressed to Shukshina, who has already spoken out about vaccinations.

