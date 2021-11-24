https://ria.ru/20211124/koronavirus-1760510975.html

Italy will tighten restrictions on the unvaccinated from COVID-19

Italy will tighten restrictions for the unvaccinated from COVID-19 – Russia news today

Italy will tighten restrictions on the unvaccinated from COVID-19

The Italian Council of Ministers on Wednesday will adopt a decree toughening coronavirus restrictions for those who have not received the vaccine – measures are being introduced on the Austrian model, writes … RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021

2021-11-24T13: 54

2021-11-24T13: 54

2021-11-24T14: 12

in the world

Italy

Europe

European Union

coronavirus covid-19

news – tourism

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151312/70/1513127050_0:130:4256:2524_1920x0_80_0_0_1c85c6b7dca7ebfd09044f284d106d79.jpg

ROME, 24 Nov – RIA Novosti. The Italian Council of Ministers on Wednesday will adopt a decree toughening coronavirus restrictions for those who have not received a vaccine – measures are being introduced on the Austrian model, the newspaper La Stampa writes. On the other hand, the authorities intend to persuade more than seven million Italians who, for various reasons, did not pass this procedure. The provisions of the new decree were discussed at a meeting of representatives of regions and relevant ministers, where, among other things, the idea restrictions for vaccinated people with a significant deterioration of the situation with infections in each specific region. A similar system has been operating in Italy for a year and has received the nickname “traffic light”: it was assumed that the new measures would work in regions that passed from the “white” category through the “yellow w “in the” orange “zone. As noted by La Stampa, the new decree will effectively deprive the unvaccinated of the opportunity to visit any institution or institution other than work. The document will establish new rules for the validity of the green pass COVID certificate: its version for a period of 48 hours, which can be obtained after passing the coronavirus test, will only work for access to work and shops with the necessary goods, as well as travel on interregional transport. , visiting restaurants in closed spaces, sports, entertainment and cultural institutions (stadiums, museums, theaters, cinemas, ski resorts, swimming pools, gyms, discos, theme parks, etc.), including workplaces, will become available only to the owners of the so-called super green pass who have received a vaccine or have had a coronavirus infection. The deadline for the introduction of the new measures has not been definitively determined: the new decree is to enter into force on Monday, November 29, or, as the newspaper il Messaggero writes, in a week. The other provisions of the decree, according to the metropolitan newspaper, promises to be an obligation to introduce a third dose of vaccine for health workers and employees. institutions for the sick and the elderly, as well as the reduction of the green pass from 12 to 9 months. This decision is accompanied by a recent circular from the Italian Ministry of Health, which authorized the use of a booster dose of the vaccine five months after the end of the cycle. In addition, at preliminary meetings of the heads of several northern regions, where the most noticeable increase in infections has been observed, they called on the government to introduce additional control measures at the Italian border to prevent the influx of infected people from other European countries, mainly from the eastern part of it. According to il Messaggero, ministerial sources said that such a decision is possible only after the orders of the EU authorities. Currently, the Italian authorities have set the task of vaccinating 90% of the population against 84.1% now (over the age of 12). Vaccinations of children over the age of five are expected to begin on Monday. The daily increase in COVID-19 infections in Italy has been at around 10 thousand cases for a week, returning to the level of early May. In most Italian regions, there is a steady influx of intensive care patients. This indicator turned to growth from the end of October.

https://ria.ru/20211124/maski-1760509538.html

https://ria.ru/20211124/koronavirus-1760503019.html

https://ria.ru/20211124/koronavirus-1760494883.html

https://ria.ru/20211124/koronavirus-1760457414.html

https://ria.ru/20211123/zeder-1760403872.html

Italy

Europe

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151312/70/1513127050_480-0:4256:2832_1920x0_80_0_0_dc8ecac2569de33887a3eaf39e3b82e4.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, italy, Europe, the European Union, coronavirus covid-19, news – tourism