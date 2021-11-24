https://ria.ru/20211124/privivka-1760450941.html
In Russia, they began to catch and severely punish anti-Axis
Izvestia: Criminal cases against 37 anti-Axis can be opened in Russia – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021
In Russia, they began to catch and severely punish anti-Axis
Regional divisions of Roszdravnadzor have transferred to the prosecutor's office and the Investigative Committee information about 37 anti-vaccination users who may face a criminal
MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Regional divisions of Roszdravnadzor have transferred to the prosecutor’s office and the Investigative Committee information about 37 anti-vaccinations who may face criminal liability, Izvestia writes. The largest number of opponents of vaccination were found in Karelia – 18 people. Eight antivaxers were found in the Rostov Region, five in the Vologda Region, two in the Smolensk Region, and one each in St. Petersburg, the Leningrad Region, Yakutia and the Tomsk Region. mass media, social networks and messengers. They may be prosecuted under Articles 207.1 and 207.2 of the Criminal Code. Earlier, Roszdravnadzor instructed territorial bodies to report to the Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor’s Office about anti-vaccinations. Article 207.1 of the Criminal Code provides for liability for public dissemination under the guise of reliable messages of knowingly false information about circumstances posing a threat to the life and safety of citizens , or on measures taken to ensure the safety of the population. Article 207.2 of the Criminal Code assumes responsibility for the dissemination of deliberately false information of public importance, which led to grave consequences.
Izvestia: Russia may initiate criminal cases against 37 anti-Axis