J. Lo spoke at Times Square

The singer did not refuse to work on a festive night and delighted her fans.

Jennifer Lopez, like many artists, met the New Year 2021 on stage. The singer performed during a concert in Times Square in New York.

Jennifer Lopez / Getty Images

The 51-year-old star was captured by photographers in an incredible manner. She took the stage in a glittery pantsuit, gloves and a long white coat with feathers. Jen had beautiful styling and rich makeup.

Jennifer Lopez / Getty Images

Already on stage, the artist took off her cape and remained in one overalls, he had a fairly revealing neckline. Lopez also had a festive manicure and silver dangle earrings were in his ears.

Jennifer Lopez / Getty Images

The show was incredible, however, there are no others for Lopez. The artist always gives one hundred percent at her concerts.

Jennifer Lopez / Getty Images

Jennifer was also captured during the rehearsal of her show. She was dressed in a warm fur coat, large sunglasses and a bun on her head.

Jennifer Lopez / Getty Images

