J. Lo spoke at Times Square

The singer did not refuse to work on a festive night and delighted her fans.
Jennifer Lopez, like many artists, met the New Year 2021 on stage. The singer performed during a concert in Times Square in New York.
The 51-year-old star was captured by photographers in an incredible manner. She took the stage in a glittery pantsuit, gloves and a long white coat with feathers. Jen had beautiful styling and rich makeup.
Already on stage, the artist took off her cape and remained in one overalls, he had a fairly revealing neckline. Lopez also had a festive manicure and silver dangle earrings were in his ears.
The show was incredible, however, there are no others for Lopez. The artist always gives one hundred percent at her concerts.
Jennifer was also captured during the rehearsal of her show. She was dressed in a warm fur coat, large sunglasses and a bun on her head.
