Jennifer Aniston Romantic Films – Best Compilation

World fame of the actress began with the role of Rachel Green in the TV series “Friends”. Since then, the name Jennifer Aniston has become known to all film fans who were delighted with her acting and the image of a gorgeous American woman who can charm every man. And although the actress tried to get rid of this stereotypical image, choosing projects like “The Morning Show”, it was comedies that received the greatest response from the audience.

On the 52nd birthday of Jennifer Aniston, we offer you to watch wonderful films with the actress, in which you can see all stages of the relationship: from falling in love to divorce.

Love

“Love management”

Released – 2008

IMDb rating – 5.8

The main character Sue travels around the States and sells cheap art to hotels. In one of the establishments, the beauty meets the manager Michael, who immediately falls in love with the gallery owner. However, as soon as the girl finishes her work in the city, she moves on. Michael in love begins to follow Sue, getting into various funny adventures.

Jennifer Aniston starred in this tape against the background of her popularity in the TV series Friends. Therefore, many film fans were interested in looking at her on-screen relationship with Steve Zahn.

“Love Management”: Watch the Trailer

“Love happens”

Released – 2009

IMDb rating – 5.7

She also played Jennifer Aniston in the romantic comedy Love Happens. According to the plot, Burke Ryan, after the death of his wife, is not looking for a relationship. Instead, he writes a book about his loss that becomes a bestseller. The image of a widower is so popular with readers that Burke becomes a star in the United States. However, all this glory can collapse, because the beautiful Eloise, played by Jennifer Aniston, appears in the life of a man. Therefore, the main character will need to choose: feelings or the image of a widower who brings income.

“Love Happens”: Watch the Trailer

“Wife for rent”

Released – 2011

IMDb rating – 6.4

And if you are delighted with the tandem of Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, we suggest watching the comedy “Wife for Rent”. In the story, Danny met a young beauty Palmer. After a wonderful night together, the girl finds a wedding ring in his pocket, which the man uses for a pickup truck. He tells everyone about his unhappy marriage and his monster wife, evoking sympathy. So now, to keep Palmer, Danny must find a woman to play his ex-wife.

And for this role, he chooses his acquaintance Catherine. And in the course of this romantic swindle, the protagonist will understand that it is not the beautiful Palmer who really understands him.

“Rent a Wife”: Watch the Trailer

Married life

“Bruce Almighty”

Released – 2003

IMDb rating – 6.7

If you want to laugh and think about the question: “What would happen if you became God one day?”, Then watch the movie “Bruce Almighty”. According to the plot, the American journalist does what he blames the Almighty for everything. One day God decides to go on vacation and transfers his powers to Bruce. But nothing serious came of this, because Jim Carrey played the main role. And from his facial expressions and funny situations it will be difficult to keep from laughing.

At the same time, the authors of the film “Bruce Almighty” did everything to ensure that the audience enjoyed the romantic line. In the film, the main place is occupied by the relationship between Bruce and Grace, played by Jim Carrey and Jennifer Aniston.

Bruce Almighty: Watch the Trailer

“Marley and me”

Released – 2008

IMDb rating – 7.1

And in the image of a career woman, Jennifer Aniston is simply beautiful. So, in the comedy “Marley and Me” the main character is a talented and successful journalist. She has complete harmony with her husband John, until the conversation turns to children. To check if they are ready to join the family, the couple gets themselves a dog, Marley. It would seem that nothing foreshadowed trouble.

It turned out that the pet is still that robber, and therefore Jen and John are forced to forget about their careers and then do that to overcome the consequences of the dog’s curious antics.

“Marley and Me”: Watch the trailer

Divorce

“The hunt for the ex”

Released – 2010

IMDb rating – 5.6

And what could be better for a comedy, like a feud between an ex-husband and wife? In The Hunt for the Ex, the protagonist Milo has the ability to send his ex-beloved to prison. And as soon as he detains Nicole, he realizes that the matter is not at all easy, because unknown people are hunting for a woman. This is where the adventures of the main characters begin, which will amuse the audience.

“The Hunt for the Ex”: Watch the Trailer

“American Divorce”

Released – 2006

IMDb rating – 7.8

The comedy “American Divorce” will amuse moviegoers. In it, Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn played a married couple who, after buying an apartment, realizes that they cannot live together. Therefore, Brooke and Gary are trying to make each other’s life hell while the divorce process is underway. And what the ex-spouses are ready for, when there is an opportunity to annoy – we convince without spoilers: a lot of undertakings.

“American Divorce”: Watch the Trailer