Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer advocate reproductive freedom for women

“I don’t have a uterus, and she’s pregnant, but still we are here,” wrote Schumer on Instagram.





Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer











This weekend, there was a wave of protests across the United States. When it became known that the Supreme Court will consider another bill to restrict abortion, dissenting citizens took to the streets. “More than 120,000 people are going to join us tomorrow at more than 650 rallies across the country fighting for justice around abortion,” Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March, tweeted Friday.

In Washington, the protesters were joined by Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer. The latter shared their common photo from Freedom Square on her Instagram account. Despite the fact that Lawrence is preparing for the birth of a child, and Schumer recently underwent surgery to remove the uterus, the actresses came out to support women in the struggle for reproductive rights. They brought posters with the words “Abortion is necessary” and “Women cannot be free if they do not control their bodies.”

Recall that last month in the state of Texas introduced a new abortion law, which prohibits the artificial termination of pregnancy after the sixth week. Meanwhile, in most cases, women find out about their situation much later. The new rules make no exceptions for victims of incest or sexual assault. Thus, it is currently the strictest law in the United States.