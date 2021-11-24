Jennifer Lawrence did not follow her candid photos

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her trauma knowing the world can see her naked whenever it wants to, following the A-lister phone hacking scandal.

The corresponding publication was posted on the “Daily Star”

Jennifer Lawrence revealed that her “trauma will last forever” after nude photos of her were leaked.

In September 2014, the 31-year-old became the first of hundreds of top executives to be targeted by the 4chan scandal.

As a result of the scandal, nude photos of celebrities, including actors, musicians, models and hosts, were leaked on an image-sharing forum linked to Apple’s iCloud service.

The hackers mostly targeted female stars including Rihanna, Kate Upton, Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Kara Delavin and a few others.

When discussing the incident with Vanity Fair, Jennifer thought, “Anyone can go and see my naked body without my consent at any time of the day. Someone in France just posted them. My trauma will last forever. ”

In the same interview, the actress talked about how she nearly crashed when her private jet nearly crashed.

As the Oscar-winning star flew from Louisville, Kentucky to New York, she explained how she prepared herself to die in her private jet following the near disaster.

In 2017, the plane lost two engines, which made Jennifer and her passengers believe that they were about to die.

“My skeleton was all that was left in the seat. We were all about to die. I began to leave small mental voice messages to my family,” I had a great life, I’m so sorry. “

As the portal “Znaj” previously reported, Jennifer Lawrence shared a very difficult period in her life.