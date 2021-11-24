Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went to a party and posted their first photo together

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck no longer hide that they are together again. And although the paparazzi regularly catch them together, the lovers are in no hurry to comment on their romance or openly appear at social events. Moreover, until today, it was also impossible to find their joint photos on social networks. And today, American actress and activist Leah Remini posted a video report from her 51st birthday. In one of the frames, Leah poses with Jennifer and Ben in a photo booth, and they hug each other tenderly. I must say that the holiday took place already on June 15, but the video appeared on the network only now.

Recall that the first rumors about the reunion of 51-year-old Jennifer Lopez with 48-year-old Ben Affleck 17 years after the end of the romance appeared almost immediately, as soon as the singer announced the termination of the engagement with Alex Rodriguez. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dated from 2002 to 2004 and were even engaged, but they canceled the wedding just a few days before the painting. In 2005, the actor married actress Jennifer Garner – the couple were together until November 2018.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck do not hide their relationship and do not hide from the paparazzi. They walk with the singer’s children together at Universal Studios in Hollywood, spend time in the Hamptons and kiss on the open terrace at Sister Lopez’s birthday party. But there are no statements from the official representatives of the couple yet. However, Jennifer, avoiding direct questions about her personal life and not giving names, confidently says that she is now happy.