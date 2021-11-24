Jennifer Lopez Dress Secret Revealed At Venice Film Festival

It turns out that the choice of J.Lo’s dress at the Venice Film Festival was very symbolic. A source close to the singer said that for the first official release after “reuniting” with her lover, the star chose white for a reason.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Photo: legion-media.ru)

“Jennifer only wanted a white dress for her red carpet debut with Ben. White symbolizes a new beginning and rebirth. She told everyone that this first appearance with a loved one is the official revival of their relationship, “- said a source to HollywoodLife.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images)

For the first joint appearance on the carpet, Jennifer chose a white Georges Hobeika Couture dress with a slit and framed with large crystals and a deep neckline. She completed her outfit with jewelry from Cartier – a wide bracelet, a ring and earrings with yellow diamonds. Her beloved Ben was dressed in an elegant tuxedo with a bow tie.

“She wanted this appearance to be the official start of the carpet for her and Ben. Choosing a white outfit was very important to her. She feels great, ”added the insider.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Photo: Chris Weeks / FilmMagic)

Recall that the first official exit of the couple took place on the last day of the Venice Film Festival at the premiere of Ben’s film “The Last Duel”. The couple last walked the red carpet together 18 years ago at the premiere of Daredevil, when they were still engaged.