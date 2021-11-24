Jennifer Lopez is the face of the Coach fall-winter 2021/22 collection | Vogue Ukraine

The American brand Coach has presented its new advertising campaign for the fall-winter 2021/2022 season. Jennifer Lopez, who has been the brand’s global ambassador since 2019, is the protagonist of the campaign. The new campaign highlights moments of unexpected joy that are only possible when friends get together. Michael B. Jordan, Koki and Jeremy Lin took part in the advertising campaign of the brand along with Lopez, Olivier Rizzo acted as a stylist, and Renelle Medrano became a photographer.

The brand’s new campaign, With Friends, features the Fall / Winter 2021/2022 Coach collection, including the new Tate and Soft Tabby bags, the Hitch Backpack and the return to production of the iconic Rogue bag. Inspired by the latest vision of creative director Stuart Vevers, the collection includes plush sheepskin coats and leather jackets, created in collaboration with renowned American outerwear brand Schott. “This collection is inspired by our present and our future – what we know and where we are going,” said Vevers. “This is a story about friendship and how our loved ones inspire, support and shape us, and the excitement we get when we spend time together again.”

In the pictures, Jennifer Lopez poses in two ways. In the first shot, the star shows off a cozy oversized cardigan, brown wool pants, a monogrammed panama hat and a Tabby cross-body bag. The second image of J. Lo has a romantic mood: a red dress in a small field pattern, a gray wool coat with voluminous sleeves, beige sandals and a tote bag. Lopez herself commented on the campaign like this: “When we are with friends, our possibilities are endless. When we spend time with friends, we do not always know what will happen next. We just hang out and accept everything as it is. The simple knowledge that people are somewhere near and doing something, encouraging – this is a feeling of optimism and ease. “

