Jennifer Lopez personal life – the singer dreams of getting married

Jennifer Lopez’s personal life is actively discussed in the media. Especially attention to the Hollywood star riveted after her reunion with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez told how she feels about marriage / Photo: instagram.com/jlo

Jennifer Lopez herself does not really like to discuss her novels, but insiders are always ready to share information. For several months there have been rumors about the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The actor was spotted in a jewelry store, and sources talked about Affleck’s plans to propose to J. Law on her birthday. But so far, all is just talk.

In a recent interview for Today, the artist herself spoke about marriage. Jennifer Lopez admitted that even despite three divorces and several engagements that did not end with a wedding, she still believes in marriage.

You know me, I’m a romantic. And it always has been. I still believe in “they lived happily ever after,” 100 percent, – said the artist.

Jennifer Lopez for Elle / Photo: instagram.com/elleusa

About Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s romance

The first rumors about the reunion of Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck appeared this spring, when the “exes” were often seen together on walks, and after Ben and J.Lo spent time together on vacation. The couple confirmed their relationship on Jennifer Lopez’s birthday.

Jennifer Lopez showed a kiss with Ben Affleck / Photo: instagram.com/jlo

Jennifer Lopez canceled the wedding this year. She broke up with her lover, baseball player Alex Rodriguez, with whom she decided to remain friends.

Lopez and Affleck met on the set of the film in the early 2000s, started dating in July 2002, and got engaged in November. In September 2003, the couple broke up a few days before the wedding. Former manager of the singer Rob Shooter, who worked with her from 2003 to 2005, The reason for the breakup of the couple was called Ben Affleck’s alcohol addiction.

