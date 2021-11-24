Jennifer Lopez to star for Netflix in an unusual role

Jay Lo to play hit mother in new Netflix action movie

Photo: Instagram / jlo

Actress Jennifer Lopez decided to appear in a big movie in an unusual role for her. She will play the role of a hitman in a new movie from streaming platform Netflix.

“Diva will play the main role in the action movie“ Mother ”. She herself is producing the film. She chose a spectacular role, where she can show herself in all its glory: J. Lo will play a hired killer, ”the official telegram channel Netflix reports. In the center of the plot is a killer who is forced to come out of the shadows in order to save her daughter. Sources familiar with the plot claim that the film will be shot in the spirit of the action movie “Leon” by Luc Besson.

“Mother” is directed by Nicky Caro, director of the 2020 Disney movie Mulan. The script for the film was written by Misha Green, who previously worked on the series Subway, Heroes and Sons of Anarchy.

Jay Lo is best known for her roles in romantic comedies. Occasionally, the actress appears in action films and thrillers, for example, in the 2003 film “I’ve had enough”. Jay Lo is also one of the highest paid singers. The actress is also included in various ratings of the sexiest women in the world, they write “ Days.ru “.

