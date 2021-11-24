Jennifer Lopez will spend New Years holidays with ex-wife of Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have children in previous marriages and want to do everything to make them feel comfortable. Therefore, it is not the first time that they will all come together, and Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, is not going to interfere with this.

American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez will spend the New Year holidays not only with her lover, actor and director Ben Affleck, and twins Emma and Max, but also with his children and ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner, reports Entertainment Tonight.

They had already celebrated Halloween together, so there was no question about the Christmas holidays: be together or apart. According to sources, the Jennifer Lopez twins became friends with Affleck’s three children, whom Garner gave birth to in 10 years of marriage. In addition, this is the time when Lopez and Affleck can be with their family, because now both are very busy and rarely see each other.

“They both have a break. For Jennifer, Christmas is kids. She makes it special for them. She loves Christmas. Despite the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner are completely opposite, they are related by children. new girlfriend, but Jennifer (Lopez) does not care what others think, “- said the insider.

As for how Garner views her ex-husband’s romance with Lopez, the source says the 49-year-old actress is only too happy for Affleck:

“Her kids love J. Lo, and J. Lo loves them too. Everything is great. When Ben is happy, the kids are happy, Jen feels like she has nothing to be upset about. Jen also says Ben looks better than ever. She and Ben are like that. They get along well in terms of co-parenting, and everything is fine. “

People close to the couple tell reporters that Lopez and Garner are not going to become best friends, but they understand how important it is for them to build a good relationship:

“I doubt you will see two Jennifers in JLo’s new music video or at the Versace runway. It’s also unrealistic that they will bake cookies together. But when you have kids and your ex starts a new relationship and wants to introduce them to his sweetheart, it is worthwhile to understand that it is worth acting in their interests. “

Recall that Ben Affleck has three children: 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel. Jennifer Lopez is raising 13-year-old twins Emma and Max from her marriage to musician Mark Anthony.

Jennifer, meanwhile, will soon be returning to the screens after a nearly three-year hiatus. The trailer for the new film featuring the singer, a romantic comedy called “The First Comer”, has already been released, where she, among other things, will appear in a luxurious wedding dress. The premiere of the film is scheduled for February 10.

Lopez recently admitted that she could still marry Ben Affleck, as she is an “incorrigible romantic.”

We will remind, insiders have indicated signs that Ben and J. Lo may be married soon. The couple almost tied the knot in 2004, but broke up literally on the eve of the wedding. After 17 years, they reunited again and intend not to miss their second chance.