Jessica Biel first spoke about secret childbirth during a pandemic

Jessica Biel, 39, and Justin Timberlake, 40, became parents for the second time last July. The spouses kept the news of the replenishment secret for a long time, but the media still managed to find out some details. The first official comments Justin and Jessica began to give only a few months later. So, in the winter, Timberlake became a guest on the talk show Ellen DeGeneres and in an interview he confirmed that he had become a father again. During a virtual conversation, the artist revealed the gender and name of the baby – the newborn son was named Phineas.

The other day, Jessica Biel still opened up about pregnancy and childbirth. The actress has become a guest on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. She admitted that she likes being a mother of two sons. Recall that in addition to 11-month-old Phineas, he and Justin Timberlake have a 6-year-old son, Silas.

“Actually, I’m not deliberately keeping my second pregnancy a secret. It was just COVID, the height of the pandemic. I went to Montana with my family and never left there again, ”Jessica Biel said.

The actress also said that she was very nervous about whether Justin would be allowed to be present at the hospital during childbirth due to restrictions due to COVID. However, the worries were in vain – Timberlake was next to his wife at the time of the birth of Phineas.

“If I had to be alone there, it would be terrible. I was really scared, “Jessica admitted.

The actress stated that being a mother of two is “super difficult,” but added, “A family of four is amazing.”

Speaking about the future of her sons, Beal stressed that she would not want them to follow in the footsteps of their parents. “Oh my god no, not that,” Jessica exclaimed. “But then I look at my kids and I think,” Oh my gosh, they’ll probably be musical. ” What are we going to do? Well, how can you not let them play the piano or not let them take vocal lessons if that’s their passion? .. I don’t want to be the parent who deprives the child of his dream. ”