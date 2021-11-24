Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Divorce to Shoot a Documentary | moika78.ru

The streaming service will show a film about the high-profile divorce of American actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which turned into a court hearing. The film was titled Johnny vs. Amber.

The film will be split into two episodes, which will highlight two points of view of the high-profile scandal.

Johnny’s film tells how he ended up married to a shameless liar who would stop at nothing to protect her image. In the film, Amber will talk about how she married the man of her dreams, and he turned into a cruel monster, intoxicated with drugs, – said the production company Optomen.

The film will use archival recordings and video files. Johnny vs. Amber is produced by Matt Reid, Fran Baker and Nick Hornby.

The premiere date is unknown.

Recall that the wedding of two Hollywood stars took place in 2015. A year later, in 2016, Amber filed for divorce. The actress accused Depp of domestic violence and moral humiliation. Johnny Depp had to sue the British media – The Sun, the actor accused the tabloid of lying and denigrating his reputation. The scandal with his ex-wife affected the actor’s career: Depp was expelled from the cast of the Fantastic Beasts franchise. In 2020, audio files appeared on the Internet, where the actor asked Amber not to use physical force on him and “leave him alone.”

