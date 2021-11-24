Julia Roberts chooses Chopard Happy Sport watch

Who will embody the joy of being more convincingly than a Hollywood star with a radiant smile?















In the 1990s, Julia Roberts became the most famous film actress. Directors and audiences all over the world fall under the spell of her infectious laugh. Julia Roberts won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2001 after appearing in a number of outstanding films of the decade. Critics praise the actress for her performance in both comedies and drama films, and in 2016 the movie star is received with admiration and honors at the Cannes Film Festival. Julia Roberts makes her first ascent up the steps of the famous Palais des Festivals, barefoot, in a long black off-the-shoulder dress, wearing an emerald and diamond necklace made at Chopard High Jewelery.

Since then, Julia Roberts has been considered a true symbol of the free-thinking woman. It is not surprising that Caroline Scheufele, a passionate admirer of cinematography, asked Julia Roberts to become “Happy Sport Woman” when releasing new versions of this model, which also earned stellar fame. “She or no one! In my opinion, only Julia Roberts could embody the idea that I put into Happy Sport, ”explains Caroline Scheufele.

The artistic direction of the new advertising campaign for the meeting between Julia Roberts and Happy Sport, Caroline Scheufele entrusted director Xavier Dolan, who is known for his ability to expressively convey the feelings of characters in front of the camera. In his short video, Xavier Dolan showed how the joy of life exuded by the Happy Sport watch is transmitted to Julia Roberts. He also served as artistic director for the series of photographs by Shane Laverdier.

By favoring Julia Roberts and Xavier Dolan, Chopard has shown a boundless love for the art of cinema.

Chopard has been an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival since 1998 and has made a significant contribution to the creation of cinematic products and the identification of young talent. Julia Roberts, who was chosen by Chopard today, is a genius actress, recognized star and a true legend of cinema. And Xavier Dolan, most of whose films were presented at the Cannes Film Festival, is considered one of the most talented young filmmakers.