Juliana Margulis has joined the cast of the second season of Morning News, according to Variety. RIA Novosti, 04.12.
MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. Juliana Margulis has joined the cast of Morning News season 2, according to Variety. She will play UBA News host Laura Peterson. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will return to their roles in the project, as well as Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Billy Crudup and other actors. Julianne Margulis is one of the most successful television actresses. She has ten Emmy nominations, and three Ambulance and Good Wife awards. She also has 12 Golden Globe nominations and one Best Actress award. Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) tries to keep her job after her colleague Mitch Kissler (Steve Carell) is fired over a sex scandal. Her rival is the impulsive reporter Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), who strives to tell only the truth. The Morning Show launched on Apple last year. It is based on a book written by CNN journalist and host Brian Stelter.
