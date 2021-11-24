“Jumped into the unknown”: how a comic book lover hijacked a Boeing 727

On November 24, 1971, an aircraft hijacking was carried out in the United States, which to this day remains the only unsolved crime of this kind in the entire history of commercial aviation. Over the next 50 years, interest in this event did not fade away at all, which was largely facilitated by both the impenetrable veil of secrecy and the “impeccable” style of committing the crime itself. Even mistakes, perhaps, nevertheless, committed by a criminal, upon closer examination, can be interpreted as a particularly sophisticated way to lead the police on the wrong track. In the end, this story was overgrown with a huge number of independent investigations and since then has been quoted and played in many films, TV series and books. In particular, in the recent Loki TV series, a similar adventure was attributed to the god of deception himself.

This story also began quite literary. From the hijacker, the investigators were left with only a pseudonym, under which he registered when buying a ticket for a Boeing 727-51 that en route from Portland to Seattle. It was not possible to find out his real name. Dan Cooper was the name of the hero of the series of Belgian comics of the same name by Albert Weinber and Jean-Michel Charlie about the heroic Canadian ace, who invariably got out of all the troubles. In the comics, there were some storylines that coincided with what Cooper did in real life – he jumped out of an airplane with a parachute and received the ransom delivered to him in his backpack. Comics about Dan Cooper were not translated into English and were not sold in the United States, from which it is usually concluded that the hijacker came from some French-speaking country, for example, from Canada, since he still spoke English without an accent. An additional argument in favor of the foreigner being the culprit is that he at some point designated the required dollars as “freely tradable American currency.”

November 24, 1971 fell on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Before such a holiday, all services feel a little relaxed, they react belatedly to any incidents and spend more time making decisions. Dan Cooper also chose the plane’s flight with a special idea: it should be very short: between Portland and Seattle 250 km and only half an hour of summer. The management had very little time to make decisions, there was not enough data. In those days, passengers were not asked for documents, their luggage was not checked. Later, it was Cooper’s high-profile case that largely contributed to the fact that airlines were allowed to search passengers.

Dan Cooper – a middle-aged man of unremarkable appearance, a little less than 1 m 80 cm tall, with a black briefcase in his hands – took a seat in the back of the cabin and almost immediately lit a cigarette and ordered a bourbon and soda – both in those times were not forbidden. Later, the flight attendants noted that the skin of this passenger had a slightly dark tint, and he himself behaved like a gentleman, sprinkled jokes, did not be rude, did not hysterical like other hijackers, and invariably paid for all his orders, leaving a generous tip. The plane was about a third full – in addition to Cooper and the crew members, another 36 passengers flew on it. Eight minutes after takeoff, at about 15 o’clock, Cooper handed the note to the flight attendant Florence Schaffner – she was sitting closest to him, on a reclining chair by the door at the rear of the plane. Florence was an extremely pretty girl, and at first she decided that Cooper decided to just meet her and give her his phone number. She decided to just put the note in her pocket, but Cooper leaned closer and said quietly, “Miss, you better take a look at the note. I have a bomb. ” After the stewardess still read the text, written in a felt-tip pen in neat block letters, Cooper took the piece of paper. The content of the note was something like: “I have a bomb in my briefcase. I will use it if I deem necessary. I want you to sit next to me. “

After reading the note, Florence sat down next to Cooper and offered to show her the bomb. The briefcase contained some kind of incomprehensible device, consisting of eight red cylinders, insulated wires and a large cylindrical battery. Then the hijacker ordered the pilots to pass on the following requirements: collect $ 200,000 in small unmarked bills, bring four parachutes and refuel the plane in Seattle. When Schaffner told the pilots all this and returned to Cooper, he was already sitting in dark glasses, which he never took off. The pilots passed Cooper’s demands to the authorities and, in order to avoid panic, hid what was happening on board from passengers. “Minor technical issues” were announced, and the plane circled the skies for two hours while Seattle police and the FBI collected ransom and parachutes for Cooper, and prepared a hijacking team.

The ransom money collected from several Seattle banks consisted of 10,000 $ 20 bills, serial numbers beginning mostly with L and were all carefully rewritten. The parachutes had to be obtained from the local parachuting school, as Cooper demanded civilian and not military models. Investigators point out that the amount demanded by Cooper was calculated psychologically very accurately – if he asked for more, it would require lengthy approvals. The number of parachutes requested was apparently determined by the fact that Cooper wanted to avoid the risk of getting a damaged parachute. With several parachutes, the police had to reckon with the likelihood that Cooper would jump out with the hostages, so it was necessary to provide working devices. Only one reserve parachute, through an oversight, turned out to be inoperative, in fact, a dummy intended only for training – at the same time it was appropriately marked, and Cooper ignored it.

After receiving the ransom and letting go of all the passengers and two of the three flight attendants, Cooper made another psychologically accurate move: he announced his intention to fly towards Mexico. This required refueling at one of the intermediate airfields, so the authorities decided to postpone the assault and prepare more thoroughly for it at the final point of the route. Few believed that a criminal would dare to jump with a parachute – it would be too risky a move. However, Cooper nevertheless jumped, and he calculated everything so that the plane at that time plunged into a thundercloud, and no one tracked his jump.

At the request of the hijacker, the pilots flew the plane at an altitude of 3 km and at the lowest possible speed – about 200 km / h. At the same time, at his own request, the chassis remained extended, the wing flaps were lowered by 15 °, and the cockpit remained leaky.

During takeoff, Cooper told the flight attendant who remained with him to go to the cockpit and lock herself there. After some time, he himself opened the aft door of the plane and jumped out – the pilots noted this push, they had to level the plane. Upon arrival at Reno airport, the tail ladder remained deployed, and Cooper himself was no longer on board.

“Judging by the actions of Cooper, he maximized his chances of survival, – noted the honored test pilot of the USSR Viktor Zabolotsky in interview on Radio Komsomolskaya Pravda. – Firstly, the choice of the aircraft itself speaks about it. The Boeing 727-51 has a built-in gangway in the back, like on our Yak-40 and Yak-42. It is convenient to jump from this ramp. Any other type of aircraft dramatically reduces the chances of a parachutist – there you have to “exit” through the side hatch, and this is fraught with a blow to the wing or stabilizer. “

The jump during the entrance to the thundercloud allowed Cooper to escape unnoticed. But Boeing was accompanied by several aircraft during its flight – two F-106 fighters were taken into the air, which tried to stay behind the hijacked airliner, so that Cooper would not see them through the windows. For a time, a Lockheed T-33 trainer also followed in the tail, but he had to stop pursuing due to a lack of fuel.

After landing in Reno, the aircraft was searched, during which Cooper’s black tie and mother-of-pearl tie clip were found, as well as 66 fingerprints. It is unclear why the hijacker left his tie, which could lead to some important trail. It is possible, however, that this was some kind of sophisticated attempt to confuse the investigation, if the tie did not belong to Cooper himself. Modern examination revealed particles of rare compounds used in aviation contained in it. In addition to aluminum, bismuth and titanium, cerium and strontium sulfide were also discovered, which could be used in the development of a supersonic civilian Boeing 2707 – development was curtailed just in 1971. Thus, Cooper began to be credited with many outstanding skills – he could turn out to be a seasoned parachutist, a former military man, and a representative of the special services, finally, an aeronautical engineer who was well acquainted with the Boeing 727-51 device. Flight attendants also noted his ability to navigate the surrounding landscape: when approaching Seattle, he recognized the city of Takomu from a height and indicated that there was a military base near Seattle.

However, for his jump as a reserve parachute, Cooper for some reason chose a dummy. And in November 1978, in the area of ​​Cooper’s alleged landing, a poster was found with instructions for lowering the aft ladder on a Boeing 727: how much would a specialist need it if Cooper was such a specialist? Finally, on February 10, 1980, an eight-year-old boy vacationing with his family on Tina Bar Beach on the Columbia River found another key piece of evidence – three packets of money from the very ransom that had been collected for Cooper. The banknotes were badly damaged by moisture and algae, their edges were torn, but the fastening elastic bands were preserved and the order of the notes was not disturbed.

And since December 1971, letters with confessions from the supposedly surviving Cooper began to come to the editorial offices of the newspapers, containing some kind of “codes” that numerous enthusiasts are still trying to unravel with enthusiasm, but the authenticity of all these letters raises serious doubts. The investigation went on, over the years many candidates were nominated for the role of Cooper, some of the Coopers were turned in by their relatives, but no charges were brought against anyone, and in the end the case was officially suspended in 2016. None of the rewritten banknotes for all the years have surfaced in gambling houses, banks and other establishments with a large cash turnover.

A thorough combing of the area, which even allowed to find the skeleton of a girl who disappeared some time ago, did not provide new evidence, however, the exact area of ​​Cooper’s landing place is impossible to determine, since too many random factors could have influenced his flight.

Despite the fact that initially the FBI considered the version according to which Cooper was considered an outstanding professional, by 2016 the police and the FBI were inclined to believe that the November thunderstorm jump with a faulty reserve parachute, and even in the cold -10 ° C, was pure suicide. … Cooper jumped over the national parks, dressed only in business suits and moccasins. Even if he survived the jump itself, it is not so easy to survive in the mountains at this time of year. Thus, the FBI was inclined to believe that Cooper still died during this adventure, and numerous unsuccessful searches, combing the area and, in the end, finding a piece of moneyseemed to confirm this opinion, which, of course, continue to be rejected by the lovers of riddles and fans of the personality of the “polite criminal.”

“Cooper jumped into the unknown without a plan, adequate equipment and bad weather conditions. Most likely, his parachute did not even open, “said Larry Carr, an FBI agent who has investigated Cooper’s case this century.

An alternative could be the assumption that Cooper later planted the bills himself when he finally realized that he could not sell them.

The Cooper case resulted in heightened air transport security measures that dramatically reduced aircraft hijacking incidents, and the so-called Cooper paddle, a simple device that prevents the back ladder of Boeing 727 and similar aircraft models from sinking in flight. The Cooper blade consists of a spring-loaded blade held perpendicular to the fuselage on the ground and rotated by aerodynamic flow in flight. Thus, the blade blocks the ladder and prevents amateur parachutists from leaving the aircraft cabin.