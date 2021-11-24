Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Jaden Smith at Hailey Bieber’s 25th Birthday Party

The party, to which Hailey Bieber’s family and friends were invited, was held at their mansion at Justin Bieber, but the costumes were by no means homemade. To celebrate her 25th birthday, Hailey opted for a long-sleeved black velvet bodysuit and trousers, all Saint Laurent. The model complemented the image with massive diamond earrings and a Malvinka hairdo. Her husband, 27-year-old singer Justin Bieber, was wearing a white shirt, black loose-fitting trousers and a black long cloak, like Neo from “The Matrix.” By the way, Justin pretends to win eight nominations for the Grammy Awards, which will be held next January.

Among the guests at the party were model Kendall Jenner and singer Jaden Smith, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. All of them were photographed for memory in a black-and-white photo booth, and at the end of the evening, friends brought the birthday girl a cake, on which she happily blew out the candles on the first try.

Recall that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have known each other since their youth. They started dating in 2015, but then both denied a romantic relationship. After parting with Hayley in 2016, Justin was again seen with his ex-girlfriend, singer Selena Gomez, with whom he finally broke off in the spring of 2018. Already in the summer of the same year, Justin and Haley were together again, in July they announced their engagement, and on September 14 they said “yes” to each other, officially registering the relationship.

The spouses arranged a magnificent holiday only a year later. On September 24, 2019, Hayley had fun at a bachelorette party in Los Angeles, and a couple of days later, she and Justin had a pre-wedding dinner for their families in Bluffton, Southern California. On September 30, the couple celebrated the wedding with family and friends. According to rumors, the holiday had to be postponed for such a long period due to the groom’s depression. The celebration is rumored to have cost the groom $ 1.3 million.

Two months ago, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary, congratulating each other on social networks and publishing unique photos from the holiday.