Justin Theroux spoke about the relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston split in 2018 after three years of marriage. Despite the fact that the ex-spouses have repeatedly discussed their relationship in interviews, the fans have not been able to find out the true reason for their separation. Justin decided to open the curtain of secrecy. In a new interview, the actor said that he and Aniston broke up friends, and denied rumors that the reason for their breakup was a disagreement over the choice of a city for living together.

“The version that we broke up because Jennifer wanted to live in Los Angeles, and I – in New York, for the most part is not true. Look, people always come up with some stories that make them feel better or make things easier for them, ”says Teru.

“Whether you like it or not, we haven’t had a dramatic breakup and we love each other. I’m not lying when I say that I value our friendship. We may not be a couple anymore, but nothing prevents us from being friends and enjoying the time spent with each other. Jennifer is a funny person and knows how to make me laugh. It would be a loss for me if we stopped communicating. And I would like to think that this is also the case for her. We don’t talk every day, but we call each other on FaceTime and correspond, ”added the actor.