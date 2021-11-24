Keanu Reeves spoke about returning to the role of John Constantine

Already December 16 the cult film franchise will return to the screens of cinemas “Matrix“subtitled”Resurrection“, in which Keanu Reeves will once again appear before the audience in his iconic image of Neo.

However, in addition to “Matrices“and a successfully developing series of action films”John Wick“The 57-year-old Hollywood actor has a fan-favorite role of John Constantine from the 2005 film in his portfolio, and it seems Keanu Reeves himself doesn’t mind returning to the dark antihero from DC comics if he gets the chance.

“I liked playing Constantine. John Constantine. I played a lot of Johns. How many Johns did I play? I don’t even know. I think there are more than ten of them. But in any case, I would like to be able to play Constantine again,” the actor said in an interview with Esquire.

Movie “Constantine: Lord of Darkness“was released in 2005 and grossed just under $ 231 million at the worldwide box office with a budget of $ 100 million. The film directed by Francis Lawrence received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, but acquired its own dedicated fan community, who still wants to see a sequel someday. …

It is noteworthy that about a year ago, actor Peter Stormare, who played the role of Lucifer in the film, announced on his Instagram about the development of a sequel. However, since that time, no confirmation of this fact has been reported.

