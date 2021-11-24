Keanu Reeves starred in a photo shoot for Esquire magazine – Style

Canadian actor showing up in looks from brands Dries Van Noten, Ralph Lauren, Dolce & Gabbana, Brunello Cucinelli and Brion

Keanu Reeves in a photo shoot for Esquire / Photo: Esquire

Waiting for the fourth part of the legendary fantastic action “Matrix: Resurrection”, which will premiere in cinemas of Ukraine on December 22, Keanu Reeves starred for a magazine Esquire… The photos so harmoniously convey the image of that kind guy whom we all love so much that they have become one of the most discussed topics on the Web, along with manicure options for the New Year 2022.

Canadian actor tried on looks from new men’s brand collections Dries Van Noten, Ralph Lauren, Dolce & Gabbana, Brunello Cucinelli and Brion… Traditionally, we did not find Keanu Reeves’ smiles in the photo shoot, but he is handsome without it.

Keanu Reeves on the cover of Esquire / Photo: Esquire

It’s funny that during an interview with reporters of the publication, Reeves thanked his colleague in the shop Will Smith for the fact that many years ago he did not agree to play Neo in the film “Matrix”… Indeed, thanks to this fateful role, the life of Keanu himself has changed dramatically.

The actor also opened up and said that he would gladly take part in the filming of one of the films forMarvel Universe…

It would be an honor for me to work with amazing directors and dreamers. They do things that no one really has ever done. In this sense, Marvel is special in terms of scale, ambition, production. So it would be cool to be a part of it.

– said the actor.

