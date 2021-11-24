Khusnullin called the key solution to the problem of waiting lists – RBK

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the government plans to create an operator for the construction of social housing. Such organizations already exist in some regions of Russia

Photo: Sergey Bobylev / TASS



The creation of specialized funds for the construction of social housing is one of the main solutions to the problem of waiting lists, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said during a speech at the All-Russian Coordination Council of the Ombudsman. The broadcast was conducted on YouTube by human rights ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova.

“We do not want to create construction companies, because construction companies have to build. But the operator of the construction of social housing <...> is a state developer, one might say – we plan to create, ”Khusnullin said in response to a question whether the government plans to create state construction companies that would only deal with social housing.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that such operators already exist in some regions of Russia. For example, in Moscow, a special fund is engaged in the construction of housing for those on the waiting list. There are such organizations in the Moscow region, Tatarstan, Nizhny Novgorod, Sakhalin.

According to Khusnullin, the state and the regions need to engage in the construction of social housing, since this is “one of the key moments in solving the problem of the waiting list.” In December last year, “Dom.RF” launched a program of social housing rental.